Who is Gadkari blaming for Shivaji statue collapse?





"When I was executing the construction of 55 flyovers in Mumbai (as Maharashtra minister), a person fooled me. He put some powder coating on iron rods and said those were rust-proof. But there was rusting. I feel that stainless steel should be used within 30 km of the sea."





Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week apologised to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and those hurt by the collapse of the warrior king's statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, an act coming in the backdrop of a huge row over the crash which provided ammunition to the opposition to target the Mahayuti government ahead of assembly polls.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue collapse: "Stainless steel should be used in the construction of bridges built close to the sea. If stainless steel had been used for the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji, it would have never collapsed.