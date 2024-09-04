RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vinesh, Bajrang to contest Haryana polls for Cong
September 04, 2024  12:52
image
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress this afternoon and will contest next month's Haryana Assembly election. Phogat is expected to challenge for the Julana seat held by the Jannayak Janta Party's Amarjeet Dhanda. Punia's likely seat is unclear, reports NDTV. 

PTI report that the two met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today, after which news of their political and electoral debut was confirmed.

The Congress put out a photograph of Gandhi with Phogat and Punia on its official X handle. Punia and Phogat were part of the protest over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023. Congress' central election committee has cleared the names of candidates for 66 seats out of 90 till Tuesday. 

 Though names have not been declared but the Congress' candidates list is set to be out in a day or two. Voting on 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8. PTI
