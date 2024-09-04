Traffic curbs announced for Mumbai's Mt Mary fair





These restrictions will remain in place till September 16.





The Mount Mary Fair will be celebrated in Bandra area where lakhs of devotees will visit the church, an official said. During this period, Mount Mary Road will be closed for all types of vehicles, except vehicles of local residents who have been issued with car passes by the police, and emergency vehicles, from 6 am to 11 am, he said.





Kane Road shall be one-way for all types of vehicles from its junction with Mount Mary Road to its junction.





Pereira Road will be one-way, and St John Baptista Road shall be closed for all vehicular traffic except for local residents issued with special passes.





Parking or halting of all types of vehicles except for the immediate purpose of picking up or getting down passengers shall be banned on both sides of Mount Mary Road, Pereira Road, Kane Road, Hill Road, Carmel Road, Chapel Road, John Baptista Road, St Sebastian Road, Rebello Road, Peter Dias Road and Paul Road, the official added.

