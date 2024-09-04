RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Swiggy-ing it for the RG Kar doctor
September 04, 2024  14:43
@DrDatta_AIIMS shares this image on X saying, "Swiggy Delivery Partners in West Bengal! West Bengal is different for a reason! (heart emoji)."
TOP STORIES

Paralympics: India's Sachin Khilari earns silver in men's shot put
Paralympics: India's Sachin Khilari earns silver in men's shot put

Khilari's silver is the 11th medal from para-athletics in the ongoing Games.

See Netflix series as entertainment, says IC-814 hijack survivor
See Netflix series as entertainment, says IC-814 hijack survivor

Pooja Kataria, a passenger on the IC-814 flight hijacked in 1999, says viewers should approach the recently released web series based on the incident as entertainment rather than sparking controversy.

96 bus depots shut across Maharashtra due to MSRTC strike
96 bus depots shut across Maharashtra due to MSRTC strike

The strike by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees for salary hike and other demands entered the second day on Wednesday, which continued to cripple the services and cause inconvenience to lakhs of...

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul Gandhi, may contest Haryana polls
Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul Gandhi, may contest Haryana polls

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday amid speculation that the two star grapplers could be fielded in the Haryana assembly polls by the party.

Services sector activity hits 5-month high in Aug
Services sector activity hits 5-month high in Aug

India's services sector activity growth touched a five-month high in August on stronger rise in new work orders, while payroll numbers rose solidly as companies remained upbeat regarding the economic outlook, a monthly survey said on...

