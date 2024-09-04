RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SP, CPI-M too want alliance with Cong in H'yana
September 04, 2024  21:59
image
The Congress on Wednesday said an alliance with the AAP for the Haryana Assembly polls is only possible when there is a "win-win" situation for both parties and if there is a tie-up, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party would be given seats in "single digit".

AAP MP Raghav Chadha held talks with the Congress' in charge of the state Deepak Babaria to explore possibilities of finding a common ground.

"We are exploring possibilities for an understanding. I believe that things cannot proceed unless it is a win-win situation for both parties. So we are looking for a meeting point," Babaria told reporters.

Asked how many seats the Congress could give the AAP as part of a deal, he said it would be a "small number" in "single digit".

Babaria also said the CPI-M and the Samajwadi Party have also put forward a proposal and are expecting to work with the Congress in an alliance.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia said his party will do "anything" to defeat the BJP and even align with the Congress for the Haryana assembly polls.

The former deputy chief minister of Delhi, who was campaigning in Haryana, said alliance with the Congress will be finalised after AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is released from prison.

AAP leaders from both sides have already held two rounds of talks over seat sharing in Haryana, where polls are due on October 5. 

The AAP has demanded nine seats against the Congress' offer of seven, party insiders said. -- PTI
