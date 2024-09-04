RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sid Chaturvedi, Abhi Banerjee to host IIFA Rocks 2024
September 04, 2024  20:36
Representational image
Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee have been roped in to host the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Rocks 2024, to be held later this month.

The three-day awards gala return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the third consecutive year and will be held from September 27 to 29.

The musical extravaganza event, 'IIFA Rocks', is touted as a grand fusion of song, dance, film and fashion, featuring live performances by popular artists.

Chaturvedi, who won the Best Supporting Actor award at the IIFA Awards 2020 for his portrayal of MC Sher in Gully Boy, said hosting IIFA Rocks feels like "full circle" moment.

I'm absolutely thrilled to be hosting IIFA Rocks at the world's biggest celebration of Indian cinema, the International Indian Film Academy Awards, a stage that holds a special place in my heart.

"I'm eager to bring electrifying energy and passion to the IIFA stage, and I can't wait to share this incredible experience with the amazing global IIFA family once again," the actor said in a statement.

Banerjee, who is currently basking in the success of Stree 2, expressed his excitement about hosting IIFA Rocks.

"My IIFA journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. As an actor and casting director, being part of this spectacular showcase of stardom at the grand celebration of Indian cinema is deeply rewarding.

"I'm super excited to join the IIFA family as I host IIFA Rocks on September 29, I'm thrilled to be a part of the IIFA legacy, where the journey is as enriching as the destination," the actor-casting director said. 

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, actor Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Karan Johar will be hosting the award ceremony.

Veteran actor Rekha and Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor will perform at the 'IIFA Weekend and Awards 2024'.
