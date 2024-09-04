RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


RG Kar's ex-principal moves SC against HC order
September 04, 2024  18:40
Former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Calcutta High Court order dismissing his plea to be added as a party to a petition alleging financial irregularities at the institute during his tenure.
 
On August 23, the high court ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged financial irregularities from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The murder and alleged rape of a junior doctor at the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests.

The medic's body with severe injury marks was found in the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. 

A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day.

The high court's August 23 order had come on a petition by former deputy superintendent of the facility, Akhtar Ali, who had requested a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into alleged financial misconduct at the hospital during the tenure of Ghosh.

The high court had also dismissed Ghosh's plea to be added as a party in the petition, holding that he was not a "necessary party" in the matter. --PTI 
