Resume work leaving justice to SC: IMA chief to protesting docs
September 04, 2024  20:09
image
Amid continued protests by medics following the R G Kar rape-murder incident, Indian Medical Association president Dr R V Asokan on Wednesday urged all doctors to resume work, leaving the job of delivering justice to the Supreme Court.
 
In a statement, he said the rape and murder of the trainee postgraduate woman doctor at the West Bengal government-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital has moved the nation's conscience.

"The anger and frustration of the entire nation is over the fact that she happened to be a budding doctor as well as that she was the only girl child of lower-middle-class parents. The entire nation has adopted her as their daughter," the IMA chief said.

Referring to the protests by doctors across the country, Dr Asokan said the medical fraternity was "justifiably on the boil".

Resident doctors hit the road with anger and deep sorrow, he said adding the IMA had also called for withdrawal of medical services barring emergency care for 24 hours.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the situation and has formed a National Task Force to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals.

"The court has said to the doctors 'Trust us. Justice and medicine shouldn't stop'. The highest court has spoken. As citizens of India, the entire medical fraternity should abide by the word of the court.

"Patient care and safety is the prime concern of the medical profession. All doctors of modern medicine should return to patient care leaving justice to the Supreme Court," Dr Asokan said. -- PTI
