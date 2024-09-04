RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Resign respectfully before court verdict: Yediyurappa to K'taka CM
September 04, 2024  18:09
image
Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday sought to nudge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign from the post "respectfully", before the court delivers its verdict vis-a-vis the Governor granting permission to prosecute him in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment issue.
          
The former Chief Minister claimed that Siddaramaiah would face a situation to resign after the court verdict.
        
"After the court verdict, a situation will come for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign one hundred per cent. I advise him to respectfully resign before the court verdict comes. As all the scams he is involved in are proved, there is no chance for him to escape. Let's see what happens," Yediyurappa said.
        
"There is no need for any more fight, things in a way have reached a final stage, and naturally a situation will come for him (CM) to resign," he told reporters here.
        
The Karnataka high court on Monday extended till September 9 the interim stay on trial court proceedings against the Chief Minister in the MUDA case.
        
The court adjourned for a week the hearing on Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the legality of Governor Thaawarchand's sanction for his prosecution in the case.
        
The Governor on August 16 accorded sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 for the commission of the alleged offences as mentioned in the petitions submitted to him by Pradeep Kumar S P, T J Abraham and Snehamayi Krishna. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Incredible experience to learn from Rohit's adjustments to wickets'
'Incredible experience to learn from Rohit's adjustments to wickets'

Yashasvi Jaiswal has played nine Tests with Rohit and has already forged a successful combination at the top with his captain.

What's Kharge Doing With US Ambassador?
What's Kharge Doing With US Ambassador?

The visit comes days before Rahul Gandhi's visit to the US between September 8 and 10.

Markets end in red; Sensex dropped 203 points
Markets end in red; Sensex dropped 203 points

Among the 30 Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance and Adani Ports were the major laggards. Asian Paints, Hindustan...

Guess Who's Back In Town?
Guess Who's Back In Town?

Wearing an all-black ensemble, Anushkha Sharma kept her sunglasses on as she navigated through a throng of photographers and fans.

Kangana's film to miss release as HC refuses to...
Kangana's film to miss release as HC refuses to...

Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency didn't get any relief on Wednesday from the Bombay high court which refused to pass any order in the wake of a directive by the Madhya Pradesh HC directing Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances