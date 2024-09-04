Rahul donates month's salary for Wayanad rehab





KPCC general secretary M Liju, in a statement, said that the donation was made to the funds being collected by the Congress' state unit as part of Gandhi's announcement that the party will build and provide 100 houses to the people of Wayanad who lost their loved ones, homes and livelihoods in the devastating landslides of July 30. As part of the fundraising, a mobile app -- 'Stand with Wayand - INC -- has been created, the statement said.





It also said that Congress MP K Sudhakaran was personally assessing the progress of the Wayanad rehabilitation work. It further said that party units, subsidiaries, MPs and MLAs have been notified about the amounts to be donated by them.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has donated his one month's salary -- Rs 2.3 lakh -- to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) towards rehabilitation activities for the victims of the Wayanad landslides, the party's state unit said on Wednesday.