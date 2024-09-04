RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Previous birth' excuse, yoga teacher rapes NRI
September 04, 2024  11:45
A yoga teacher has been arrested in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, for allegedly raping a NRI under the pretext of having a relationship with her in her previous birth, police said on Wednesday. 

Based on a complaint by the woman, the police registered a case against the Pradeep Ullal (54) of Kevala Foundation in Mallenahalli in that district. The complainant hails from Punjab but is settled in California, USA. 

 The victim alleged that she visited the yoga teacher thrice between 2021 and 2022 when she was sexually assaulted. PTI
