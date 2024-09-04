RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM, Sultan talk in Brunei's golden palace
September 04, 2024  11:29
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on Wednesday and during the "wide ranging" talks the two leaders discussed ways to further cement bilateral ties. 

 PM Modi stated that India and Brunei will expand trade ties, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges. Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and his close family members warmly welcomed PM Modi at the Istana Nurul Iman. 

 Taking to X, PM Modi stated, "Delighted to meet His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Our talks were wide ranging and included ways to further cement bilateral ties between our nations. We are going to further expand trade ties, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges." Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed Brunei an "important partner" in India's 'Act East' Policy and its vision of the Indo-Pacific.

 In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "Building stronger India-Brunei relations. PM @narendramodi was warmly welcomed at the Istana Nurul Iman by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and his close family members. Brunei is an important partner in India's 'Act East' Policy and its Vision of the Indo-Pacific." 

 PM Modi who arrived in Brunei on Tuesday on a bilateral visit had said that he is looking forward to strong bilateral ties, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages.
