People still dying due to 'defective' Covid vax: Soren
September 04, 2024  20:34
image
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday alleged that people were still dying because of "defective" Covid-19 vaccine doses administered during the pandemic.

He claimed that though a particular vaccine was banned globally, it was still being supplied in India and given to the public.

Soren's remarks followed the recent deaths of 12 people during physical tests for recruitment of excise constables in the state. 

On Monday, the government halted the ongoing job drive for three days.

"Unfortunately, some aspirants died during the recruitment drive. The deaths are not only happening due to running; people are also dying while walking. It is known that the vaccine doses given to the people of this country during Covid-19 pandemic by the BJP government were defective and have had a global impact," Soren said.

Earlier, the Jharkhand BJP held the JMM-led state government's 'mismanagement' responsible for the deaths of the aspirants.

Taking part in a government programme, Soren transferred the first installment of Rs 1,000 each to the accounts of women beneficiaries under the 'Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana' (JMMSY). 

A total of Rs 70.50 crore was distributed to 7.04 lakh beneficiaries across six districts - Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Simdega, and Lohardaga.

Addressing beneficiaries, Soren announced that the government decided to lower the entry age for the scheme from 21 years to 18 years.  The CM revealed that around 50 lakh women have been included in the JMMSY so far.

He launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the party of attempting to destabilise his government. -- PTI
