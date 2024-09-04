One of Khedkar's disability certificates may be forged: Police to court

The Delhi Police has told the high court that former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar submitted two disability certificates to show multiple disabilities and its probe has revealed that one of the documents may be "forged" and "fabricated".





The Delhi Police made the submission in response to the anticipatory bail plea of Khedkar, who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quota benefits.





The agency said Khedkar submitted the two disability certificates for the civil services examinations-2022 and civil services examinations-2023 respectively.





After verification, the "Issuing Medical Authority, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra", has however claimed that the certificate that showed locomotor disability, hearing impairment and low vision was not issued in accordance with the "Civil Surgeon Office Records" and "the possibility of the disability certificate being forged and fabricated is more likely", the status report informed.





The matter is scheduled for hearing on September 5.





Khedkar allegedly misrepresented information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 to get reservation benefits.





On July 31, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelled her candidature and debarred her from future exams.





She has denied all allegations.





On August 29, the court had extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Khedkar till September 5. -- PTI