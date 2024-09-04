RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
North Korea executes govt officials over floods
September 04, 2024  18:48
image
North Korean leader Kim Jung un may have executed officials after floods resulted in the deaths in the "hermit kingdom" earlier this year, local media in South Korean reported.
 
South Korean spy agency, the National Intelligence Service, said that it closely monitoring the situation after detecting signs of the executions, Yonhap reported.
 
Kim during an emergency party politburo meeting held in late July, said he will punish officials for the damage from heavy rains that flooded areas and displaced thousands.
 
The South Korean news outlet cited North Korean state media KCNA to state that several officials were dismissed from their posts over the flood damage.
 
Among those dismissed included the public security minister and chiefs of the ruling party's provincial committees.
 
Kim visited flood-hit areas in Sinuiju and Uiju County in July and guided an operation to rescue around 5,000 isolated residents with the military's helicopters.
 
A Yonhap article quoted South Korea's unification ministry in July stating that the North appears to have sustained "considerable" damage, citing the North's media report on the need to restore electricity and communication lines, as well as supply medicine.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Not retiring yet, says TT legend Sharath Kamal
Not retiring yet, says TT legend Sharath Kamal

'For the next nine months to one year I would still be an active player.'

Centre signs peace deal with 2 Tripura rebel groups
Centre signs peace deal with 2 Tripura rebel groups

Shah said the Modi government has given highest priority to peace and development in the Northeastern region.

'Incredible experience to learn from Rohit's adjustments to wickets'
'Incredible experience to learn from Rohit's adjustments to wickets'

Yashasvi Jaiswal has played nine Tests with Rohit and has already forged a successful combination at the top with his captain.

What's Kharge Doing With US Ambassador?
What's Kharge Doing With US Ambassador?

The visit comes days before Rahul Gandhi's visit to the US between September 8 and 10.

Markets end in red; Sensex dropped 203 points
Markets end in red; Sensex dropped 203 points

Among the 30 Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance and Adani Ports were the major laggards. Asian Paints, Hindustan...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances