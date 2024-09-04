No tussle among MVA over CM post but...: Aaditya





He said overthrowing the current dispensation of Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP from power was the aim of the opposition alliance.





Thackeray was speaking to reporters after arriving at the Chikalthana airport here ahead of his visit to rain-hit villages in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli and Nanded districts. "It is clear that our fight is not against anyone. It is against the Maharashtra government and we want to overthrow the current dispensation in the state. It is our prime target," he said.





When asked about Sharad Pawar's statement that the MVA's chief ministerial face will be decided after the elections, he said, "It is ok. Internal discussion will take place. Nobody is fighting for the post of chief minister." "But a tug-of-war over seats is expected to happen...Everyone should claim every seat," he added.





Targeting the government, the former minister said the rulers were selling Mumbai. "A total of 256 saltpans in Mumbai are being given to Adani," he said, apparently referring to industrialist Gautam Adani.





When asked about the statement of former Union minister Raosaheb Danve that BJP suffered losses after Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray quit the saffron alliance, the Worli MLA said, "This is for the first time that the BJP has said something true." PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said there was no tussle among the three constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the post of chief minister of Maharashtra, where assembly polls will be held in the next couple of months.