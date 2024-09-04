RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Muslim community announces 'Prophet for all' campaign to spread peace
September 04, 2024  00:42
A group of prominent Muslims from Mumbai on Tuesday announced a 12-day-long 'Prophet for all' campaign aimed at creating awareness about the life and teachings of the founder of Islam. 

Former MLA Yusuf Abhrani said the campaign, which will run from September 4 to September 16, is being held in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the Islamic month in which Prophet Muhammad was born. 

"The idea behind this campaign is to create awareness for all, especially people of other faiths, on the life of the Prophet, to erase the growing misunderstandings about the message of Islam and spread the message of amity, peace and brotherhood," Abhrani said at a press conference. 

As part of the campaign, which is in its third year, non-Muslims will be invited to visit mosques and see what the followers of Islam do inside the shrines. 

Muslims have been asked to invite their friends of other faiths at home for dawat or feast during this period, said the former legislator. 

"We want whatever resentment is there in the minds of our Hindu brothers, it is our duty to do away with it. This is why we have started this campaign, which is not restricted only to Mumbai, but going on across the country," Abhrani said. -- PTI
