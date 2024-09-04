RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi concludes visit to Brunei, emplanes for Singapore
September 04, 2024  13:10
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday concluded his 'productive visit' to Brunei and departed for Singapore.PM Modi said that his visit ushered in a new era of stronger ties between India and Brunei. 

He expressed gratitude to the people and the government of Brunei for their hospitality and affection.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "My visit to Brunei Darussalam was productive. It ushers in a new era of even stronger India-Brunei ties. Our friendship will contribute to a better planet. I am grateful to the people and Government of Brunei for their hospitality and affection."

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also mentioned about PM Modi travelling to Singapore after concluding his visit to Brunei.
