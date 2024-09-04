RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi arrives in Singapore for two-day visit
September 04, 2024  13:59
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived here to deepen strategic partnership with the Southeast Asian country at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong after wrapping his visit to Brunei. During the two-day visit, his fifth official trip to Singapore, the prime minister will connect with three generations of Singapore's leadership, officials in New Delhi said. 

 The prime minister will receive an official welcome at the Parliament House on Thursday and call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. This visit comes days after Wong took over and Modi began his third term as prime minister. 

 Ahead of his departure, Modi had posted on X: I look forward to my discussions to deepen our Strategic Partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development. Modi, who last visited Singapore in 2018, is accompanied by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other government officials. 

 The leaders will review the progress of India-Singapore Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement said ahead of his departure for Brunei and Singapore. Modi would call on Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. Wong and Lee will host Modi to separate meals.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul Gandhi, may contest Haryana polls
Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul Gandhi, may contest Haryana polls

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday amid speculation that the two star grapplers could be fielded in the Haryana assembly polls by the party.

Services sector activity hits 5-month high in Aug
Services sector activity hits 5-month high in Aug

India's services sector activity growth touched a five-month high in August on stronger rise in new work orders, while payroll numbers rose solidly as companies remained upbeat regarding the economic outlook, a monthly survey said on...

Kangana's film to miss release as HC refuses to...
Kangana's film to miss release as HC refuses to...

Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency didn't get any relief on Wednesday from the Bombay high court which refused to pass any order in the wake of a directive by the Madhya Pradesh HC directing Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to...

Coast Guard chopper crash: Bodies of 2 crew members found
Coast Guard chopper crash: Bodies of 2 crew members found

Of the three crew members who went missing after an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) helicopter crashed into the Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast, the bodies of its pilot and a diver have been recovered while search for the third one is still on,...

Love This New Trend In The Movies?
Love This New Trend In The Movies?

On September 13, three nostalgic movies are up for re-release: Shah Rukh Khan's ageless romance with Preity Zinta Veer Zaara, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's first film together, Tujhe Meri Kasam and Soham Shah's horror film,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances