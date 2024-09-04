Modi arrives in Singapore for 2-day visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived here for his fifth official visit to Singapore aimed at boosting bilateral friendship, deepening strategic partnership' and attracting investment from the Southeast Asian country.





During his visit at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong, the prime minister will connect with three generations of Singapore's leadership, officials in New Delhi said.





The prime minister was warmly hosted by his Singapore counterpart at the iconic Sri Temasek bungalow for dinner.





"Welcome PM @narendramodi to Singapore! Delighted to have the chance to catch up over a meal at the Istana, before the official meetings tomorrow," Wong posted on X along with his photograph with Modi.





Fortifying India-Singapore bonds of friendship. PM @narendramodi warmly hosted by PM @LawrenceWongST at the iconic Sri Temasek in Singapore. An evening cherishing the deep and long-standing India-Singapore ties awaits," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.





Modi flew to Singapore after wrapping his visit to Brunei, the first bilateral visit there by an Indian prime minister.





"Landed in Singapore. Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India's reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti makes our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties," Modi posted on X soon after his arrival in Singapore.





"PM @narendramodi lands in the Lion city, Singapore today. Warmly received by Minister of Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam of Singapore. An action-packed agenda lies ahead, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.





Modi, who last visited Singapore in 2018, was accorded a warm welcome by the Indian community members when he arrived at the hotel. He interacted with the community members and witnessed a traditional dance performance. He also tried his hand at dhol.





"Thank you Singapore! The welcome was truly vibrant," he said in another post.





Modi will hold bilateral talks with Wong on Thursday and witness the exchange of several memorandums of understanding.





The prime minister will receive an official welcome at the Parliament House on Thursday and call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. -- PTI