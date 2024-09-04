RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modelling institution owner held for molesting student in Kolkata
September 04, 2024  00:36
The owner of a modelling academy was arrested in Kolkata on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a student who had recently enrolled herself there, the police said. 

Acting on a complaint lodged by the aspiring model at the Haridevpur police station, the accused was apprehended, a senior officer said. 

The student alleged that the accused molested her when she went to the institution on Tuesday morning, he said. 

The person has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officer added. -- PTI
