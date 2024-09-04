Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's father passes away





Poonam Chand Yadav was 100 and led an active life, they said.





He is survived by three sons and two daughters.





His wife had passed away earlier.





Soon after getting news of his father's demise, the chief minister, after attending a cabinet meeting, left for Ujjain.





The last rites will be performed on the banks of the Kshipra river in Ujjain.





Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress veterans and former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and former Union minister Arun Yadav among others expressed grief over the death. -- PTI

