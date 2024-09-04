RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's father passes away
September 04, 2024  00:58
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav/File image
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav/File image
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's father Poonam Chand Yadav died in Ujjain on Tuesday evening following prolonged illness, officials said. 

Poonam Chand Yadav was 100 and led an active life, they said. 

He is survived by three sons and two daughters. 

His wife had passed away earlier. 

Soon after getting news of his father's demise, the chief minister, after attending a cabinet meeting, left for Ujjain. 

The last rites will be performed on the banks of the Kshipra river in Ujjain. 

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress veterans and former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and former Union minister Arun Yadav among others expressed grief over the death. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ex-India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra named national selector
Ex-India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra named national selector

Ratra, a former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, brings with him a wealth of experience and an impressive track record in both domestic and international cricket.

Paralympics: Deepthi Jeevanji wins 400m T20 bronze
Paralympics: Deepthi Jeevanji wins 400m T20 bronze

The Indian runner, who turns 21 later this month, clocked 55.82 seconds to finish behind Yuliia Shuliar (55.16 seconds) of Ukraine and World record holder Aysel Onder (55.23) of Turkey.

Bengal's 3 stage, film icons return state honours over doc's murder
Bengal's 3 stage, film icons return state honours over doc's murder

Bandyopadhyay, eminent playwright and director, said in a statement that he is returning the award conferred on him earlier this year by the Paschimbanga Natya Akademi and the Rs 30,000 monetary grant.

US Open PIX: Navarro disposes off Badosa to make semis
US Open PIX: Navarro disposes off Badosa to make semis

Emma Navarro continued her breakout season as the American moved into her first Grand Slam semi-final with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Spain's Paula Badosa on Tuesday at the US Open.

FDI inflows jump 47.8% to $16.17 bn in Q1
FDI inflows jump 47.8% to $16.17 bn in Q1

Foreign direct investment in India jumped 47.8 per cent to $16.17 billion in April-June this fiscal on healthy inflows in services, computer, telecom and pharma sectors, according to government data. FDI inflows were at $10.94 billion...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances