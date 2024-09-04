Kolkata rape-murder: BJP activists scuffle with police





Demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her failure to prevent such incidents, the BJP workers shouted slogans and burnt tyres as part of their protest at Panskura in Paschim Medinipur district and Onda in Bankura district.





A scuffle broke out among the activists and police personnel during the gherao of district administration offices at Panskura and Onda, but the situation was promptly brought under control, an official said. The protesters also alleged that the state machinery was shielding the real culprits" and deflecting focus from the probe.

BJP activists on Wednesday scuffled with police at Panskura and Onda during the saffron party's gherao of West Bengal government offices to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at a hospital in Kolkata last month.