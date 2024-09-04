RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


I have become everyone's favourite target: Kangana
September 04, 2024  15:38
Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency didn't get any relief on Wednesday from the Bombay high court which refused to pass any order in the wake of a directive by the Madhya Pradesh HC directing Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to consider objections to the movie before certifying it.

Thereafter, the BJP MP and actor took to X to say: "Today I have become everyone's favourite target, this is the price you pay for awakening this sleeping nation, they don't know what I am talking about they have no clue why I am so concerned, because they want peace, they don't want to take sides. They are cool, you know chilled!! Ha ha wish that poor soldier on the border had the same privilege of being cool, wish he didn't have to take sides , and consider Pakistanis/Chinese his enemies. He is protecting you while you can lust over terrorists or anti- nationals. 

"Wish that young woman whose crime was only that she was alone on the road and was raped to pieces, she was probably a gentle and kind person who loved humanity but was her humanity reciprocated? 

"Wish all the robbers and criminals were also having the same love and affection like this cool and sleeping generation but the truth of life is something else. 

"Don't worry they are coming for you if some of us also become cool like you all they will get you and then you will know the importance of uncool people
