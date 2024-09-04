RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


How about a bout?
September 04, 2024  11:17
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat met Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi today.
Will Kareena Solve Buckingham Murders?
With The Buckingham Murders, Kareena Kapoor seems to have found an ideal vessel to channel her newfound ambitions at this juncture of her career, observes Mayur Sanap.

Woman killed by speeding SUV in Mumbai, driver arrested
A 26-year-old woman died after being hit by a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in Malad area of north Mumbai, the police said on Wednesday.

'BJP Won't Win Even 10 Seats In J&K'
'We put the seed of BJP's ideology in Jammu, watered it, nurtured it for four decades and when it was time to reap the fruits of those efforts, the fruits are being sold out to the very same people who worked hard to uproot this tree.'...

Pakistan hit new low in ICC Test rankings
Bangladesh remained in ninth position and behind Pakistan despite gaining 13 rating points.

Gambhir Seeks Kamakhya Temple Blessings
Ahead of India's Test and T20I series against Bangladesh, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir made a pilgrimage to the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

