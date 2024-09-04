RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Govt signs peace accord with Tripura militant groups
September 04, 2024  18:08
image
The government is committed for all-round development of the northeastern region, especially tribals, while preserving their culture, language and identity, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday. 

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only bridged the gap between the Northeast and Delhi by connecting them through roads, railways and flights, but has also bridged the gap between hearts. 

Shah was addressing an event where a peace agreement was signed between the central and Tripura governments and two insurgent groups of the state at North block aiming to end violence and bring peace in the northeastern state. 

Shah said a new milestone is set today in Tripura's ongoing journey towards peace and progress with the signing of the agreement. 

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and senior officials of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) and the state government were also present during the signing of the memorandum of settlement with the representatives of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF). 

The NLFT and the ATTF have agreed to end a 35-year-long conflict and return to the mainstream, renouncing violence and committing to building a prosperous and developed Tripura, reposing their trust in the Modi government, Shah said. 

"The Modi government is committed for the overall development of the Northeast, especially the tribal groups, through development while preserving their culture, language and identity," he said. 

Shah said the government has given highest priority to peace and development in the northeastern region. 

"All peace agreements signed in the Northeast has been implemented by the government," he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Incredible experience to learn from Rohit's adjustments to wickets'
'Incredible experience to learn from Rohit's adjustments to wickets'

Yashasvi Jaiswal has played nine Tests with Rohit and has already forged a successful combination at the top with his captain.

What's Kharge Doing With US Ambassador?
What's Kharge Doing With US Ambassador?

The visit comes days before Rahul Gandhi's visit to the US between September 8 and 10.

Markets end in red; Sensex dropped 203 points
Markets end in red; Sensex dropped 203 points

Among the 30 Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance and Adani Ports were the major laggards. Asian Paints, Hindustan...

Guess Who's Back In Town?
Guess Who's Back In Town?

Wearing an all-black ensemble, Anushkha Sharma kept her sunglasses on as she navigated through a throng of photographers and fans.

Kangana's film to miss release as HC refuses to...
Kangana's film to miss release as HC refuses to...

Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency didn't get any relief on Wednesday from the Bombay high court which refused to pass any order in the wake of a directive by the Madhya Pradesh HC directing Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances