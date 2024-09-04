RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ganesh festival: Mah govt announces toll waiver for vehicles on Konkan routes
September 04, 2024  21:31
image
The Maharashtra government has exempted vehicles plying on Konkan routes from paying toll or road tax between September 5 and 19 in view of the Ganesh festival, beginning Saturday.

The Public Works Department (PWD) issued a notification on Wednesday to this effect.

The toll waiver will be applicable between September 5 and 19 only for Konkan-bound vehicles travelling on the Mumbai-Bengaluru and Mumbai-Goa national highways, and state highways.

Vehicles must obtain a pass issued by RTO officials and the traffic police department to avail of the road tax payment exemption, as per the notification.

The PWD also issued a standard pass format with its official notification. The pass document is valid for the vehicle's return journey and serves as the qualifying document for toll payment exemption, it stated.

Thousands of people from Mumbai and neighbouring regions travel to their native places in the coastal Konkan region to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival every year.

Several state-run and private buses are expected to carry Konkan-bound passengers ahead of the festival from Mumbai alone. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Paralympics: Harvinder storms into archery semis
Paralympics: Harvinder storms into archery semis

Harvinder Singh stayed on course for a second successive Paralympics medal in archery.

No pension for MLAs who defect: Himachal passes new bill
No pension for MLAs who defect: Himachal passes new bill

Himachal is first state in the country to pass such a bill under which "A person shall not be entitled for pension under the Act, if he has been disqualified at any point of time under the tenth schedule of the Constitution".

Paralympics: Sharad's silver lining for Ukrainian coach
Paralympics: Sharad's silver lining for Ukrainian coach

Para high jumper Sharad Kumar has not met his Ukrainian coach Nikitin Yevhen for more than two years due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Centre signs peace deal with 2 Tripura rebel groups
Centre signs peace deal with 2 Tripura rebel groups

Shah said the Modi government has given highest priority to peace and development in the Northeastern region.

'Drone followed us and dropped an explosive'
'Drone followed us and dropped an explosive'

Drones are a new technology added recently to the weapons used in the violence between the two large ethnic groups -- Meitei and Kuki -- in the northeastern state, which left over 200 people dead since May last year.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances