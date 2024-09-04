RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Drunk man rapes mother in Rajasthan's Bundi, arrested
September 04, 2024  17:53
image
A 28-year-old was arrested for allegedly raping his mother in an inebriated state in Bundi district, police on Wednesday said.
   
According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday, when the accused was returning home at a village with his 52-year-old mother, they said. 
 
After the incident, the victim, along with her younger son and daughter, reached Dabi Police Station and lodged a complaint against her son, police said. 
 
Police arrested the accused, who during initial interrogation confessed his crime. He was produced before a court and was sent to jail.
 
According to the police, the victim with her son had gone to her brother's house. When both were walking back, he raped his mother at an isolated place.
 
"We have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway. the accused was produced before a court which sent him to judicial custody," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tarunkant Somani said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Incredible experience to learn from Rohit's adjustments to wickets'
'Incredible experience to learn from Rohit's adjustments to wickets'

Yashasvi Jaiswal has played nine Tests with Rohit and has already forged a successful combination at the top with his captain.

What's Kharge Doing With US Ambassador?
What's Kharge Doing With US Ambassador?

The visit comes days before Rahul Gandhi's visit to the US between September 8 and 10.

Markets end in red; Sensex dropped 203 points
Markets end in red; Sensex dropped 203 points

Among the 30 Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance and Adani Ports were the major laggards. Asian Paints, Hindustan...

Guess Who's Back In Town?
Guess Who's Back In Town?

Wearing an all-black ensemble, Anushkha Sharma kept her sunglasses on as she navigated through a throng of photographers and fans.

Kangana's film to miss release as HC refuses to...
Kangana's film to miss release as HC refuses to...

Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency didn't get any relief on Wednesday from the Bombay high court which refused to pass any order in the wake of a directive by the Madhya Pradesh HC directing Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances