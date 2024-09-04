RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Centre to begin onion sale at Rs 35/kg in Delhi-NCR from Thursday
September 04, 2024  20:26
To contain rising prices of onion, the Centre will kickstart from Thursday retail sales of the bulb at a subsidised rate of Rs 35 per kg through mobile vans and NCCF retail shops in Delhi-NCR. 

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi will launch the retail sale of onion from Krishi Bhawan, an official statement said. 

The sale through mobile vans will be undertaken at 38 locations including Krishi Bhawan, NCUI complex, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Patel Chowk Metro Station, and parts of Noida, it said. 

The market intervention is aimed at improving local supplies and curb rising prices of the key kitchen staple, which is ruling over Rs 60 per kg in the national capital. 

The  NCCF has maintained a buffer stock of onion procured directly from farmers of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. 

The same onion will be offloaded for retail sale at a subsidized rate of Rs 35 per kg in order to protect consumers from exorbitant prices and prevent windfall gains for intermediaries. 

By directly engaging with farmers and offering onions at a discounted rate, NCCF said it is playing a crucial role in mitigating the impact of price fluctuations on consumers. -- PTI 
