BJP to reach out to Muslim community over Waqf Bill





At the meeting, a line of action was prepared to reach out to the community, seeking their suggestions, and clear up any misconception about the bill.





National president of BJP's Minority Morcha Jamal Siddiqui, national general secretary of the BJP (Org) BL Santosh, Dushyant Gautam, in-charge of BJP Minority Morcha held the meeting with the seven member team.





BJP Minority Morcha has formed the 7-member team on August 31.





The team will submit its report to the BJP national president and the JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal.





The team will explain why properties are given to Waqf and how it is being "misused," emphasising the need for amendments to the Waqf Board.





This 7-member team will talk with the Waqf Board chairmen, former chairmen, and members across the country who will dialogue with Muslim society in their respective states.





Assigned waqf board leaders will engage in dialogue with the Muslim community through various means in their respective states. -- ANI

