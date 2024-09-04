RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP leader's nephew shot dead in UP's Sultanpur
September 04, 2024  01:38
A 23-year-old nephew of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader was shot dead by another youth during a fight here on Tuesday, the police said.

The victim Abhay Pratap Singh was the nephew of Ram Abhilakh Singh, a BJP Mandal president, they said.

The incident took place outside a restaurant in Payagipur area of Kotwali Nagar where two youth clashed with each other over a minor dispute, they added.

"There was a scuffle for some time and the situation worsened to such an extent that one youth shot the other," a police officer said, adding that Singh, a resident of Pakri village under Kotwali Dehat police station limits, died due to the bullet injury.

He was taken to a hospital by his friends where the doctor declared him dead, the officer said.

Superintendent of police Somen Barma said, "The incident was the result of a personal dispute. The exact cause will be revealed once the suspects are apprehended." 

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and police teams are working to arrest the accused, the SP added. -- PTI
