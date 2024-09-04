BJP leader's nephew shot dead in UP's Sultanpur





The victim Abhay Pratap Singh was the nephew of Ram Abhilakh Singh, a BJP Mandal president, they said.





The incident took place outside a restaurant in Payagipur area of Kotwali Nagar where two youth clashed with each other over a minor dispute, they added.





"There was a scuffle for some time and the situation worsened to such an extent that one youth shot the other," a police officer said, adding that Singh, a resident of Pakri village under Kotwali Dehat police station limits, died due to the bullet injury.





He was taken to a hospital by his friends where the doctor declared him dead, the officer said.





Superintendent of police Somen Barma said, "The incident was the result of a personal dispute. The exact cause will be revealed once the suspects are apprehended."





The body has been sent for post-mortem, and police teams are working to arrest the accused, the SP added. -- PTI

