B'desh will become 'big brother of Pak': Union min

Stating that Bangladesh's control has fallen into such hands that it will become the "big brother of Pakistan", Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday asserted that investors will shy away from the neighbouring nation.

Singh was speaking at a curtain raiser event of Bharat Tex 2025 to be held from February 14-17 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.





The minister's remark comes in the backdrop of recent violence that led to regime change in Bangladesh.





"Ab Bangladesh ki dori to aise haath main chala gaya hai, ki Pakistan ka bada Bhai ban jayega, Chhota nahi rahega, to kaun investor wahan jaana chahega (Reins of Bangladesh fallen into such hands that it will become big bother of Pakistan...then which investor would like to go there)," Singh said.





Elaborating on his comments, the minister said that the Indian textile industry is not facing any challenge either from Bangladesh or Vietnam as India has a large labour market.

He further said that if Bangladesh becomes like Pakistan, investors will think before going there.

The minister also said there are plans to link every sector to the production-linked incentive scheme.





"...We are trying to bring more PLI schemes, to link every sector to it," Singh said. -- PTI