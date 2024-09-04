At least 4 dead in shooting at US school

At least 4 people were killed and several injured in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, according to law enforcement sources.





According to media reports, students have been evacuated from the scene of the shooting and one suspect has been taken into custody.





All schools in the Barrow County School System were placed on lockdown.





At least five ambulances and a large active law enforcement presence were at the campus, according to video from outside the school.





Some of the critically injured were removed by helicopter, and additional helicopters are on standby.