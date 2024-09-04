Act against Ramgiri Maharaj or...: AIMIM leader

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra government to act against Ramgiri Maharaj within five days over his objectionable remarks, warning that they would march to Mumbai if his demand remains unmet.





Several cases have been registered against the Hindu seer for allegedly making controversial statements against Muslims.





Former MP Jaleel was talking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.





The leader from Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM slammed the state government, accusing it of not acting against Ramgiri Maharaj.





"Ramgiri Maharaj used some words against Islam. There was anger across the country after his statement. The same day, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sat beside him, calling for his protection," said Jaleel.





Ramgiri Maharaj allegedly made the controversial comments last month during a religious event at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka of Nashik district. Later, he said that his remarks were in response to the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh, and that his objective was to unite members of the Hindu community.





"Fifty-eight FIRs have been registered over this matter but no action has been taken. We respect our courts but they only say that the remarks (of Ramgiri Maharaj) should be removed from the internet. We are not pressuring the court but we want justice," he said.





The AIMIM leader demanded that the government take action against the religious leader within five days.





"If no action is taken within five days, we will march peacefully to Mumbai and hand over a copy of the Constitution to the rulers," he said. -- PTI