RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
4 terms as an MP...
September 04, 2024  12:58
image
Rajya Sabha Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi gets sworn in for fourth term. He writes, "Sworn in for a fourth term, after a four month gap. Always a privilege."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Naidu Uses A JCB To Meet Flood Affected
Naidu Uses A JCB To Meet Flood Affected

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with flood affected residents in Vijayawada on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

Four Indians charred to death in US multi-vehicle road accident
Four Indians charred to death in US multi-vehicle road accident

Four Indian nationals, including a young woman, lost their lives and several others were injured in a tragic multi-vehicle road accident in the US state of Texas during the Labour Day weekend.

Services sector activity hits 5-month high in Aug
Services sector activity hits 5-month high in Aug

India's services sector activity growth touched a five-month high in August on stronger rise in new work orders, while payroll numbers rose solidly as companies remained upbeat regarding the economic outlook, a monthly survey said on...

Manipur DGP Visits Drone-Bomb Area
Manipur DGP Visits Drone-Bomb Area

This is the first known instance of drones being used to drop bombs on civilians by insurgents in India.

Drinks are on me!: Sabalenka makes US fans tempting offer
Drinks are on me!: Sabalenka makes US fans tempting offer

Those deep runs have left her better equipped to handle the pressure at the business-end of the majors.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances