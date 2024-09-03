Zee moves HC seeking Censor certificate for Ranaut's 'Emergency'





The court agreed to hear it on Wednesday.





Zee Entertainment is the producer of the film. Scheduled for release on September 6, the biographical drama is caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations including the Shiromani Akali Dal objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.





The petition before the high court claimed that the CBFC has "illegally and arbitrarily" withheld the certification.





As per a lawyer, the petition claimed that the Censor board was ready with the certificate, but not issuing it.





The plea was mentioned before a division bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla for urgent hearing.





The bench agreed to hear it on Wednesday. -- PTI

