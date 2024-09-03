Woman scientist among 16 dead in rain-related incidents in Telangana





N Aswini, a scientist, was working at the ICAR -- National Institute of Biotic Stress Management's School of Crop Resistance System Research in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.





Aswini along with her father N Motilal, died when the car they were travelling in was swept away while it was about to cross an overflowing stream in Maripeda mandal in Mahabubabad district in the early hours of Sunday, the police said.





The body of the woman was recovered on Sunday and later her father's body was also found after a search operation, a senior police official said on Monday.





They were proceeding in the car to Hyderabad to take a flight from the airport to Raipur, the police said, adding the vehicle was also found.





They belonged to Khammam district of Telangana. -- PTI

A man and his scientist daughter, who were washed away, were among the 16 people who died in the rain-related incidents in Telangana, which witnessed heavy downpour since Saturday.