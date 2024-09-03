RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Why did Netflix allow a whitewash job for ISI?'
September 03, 2024  19:54
image
As theories -- conspiracy, and others -- swirl around us over the IC814 hijack and the series based on it that's dropped on Netflix, journalist Vir Sanghvi weighs in with his opinion. 

'I doubt if the makers of the show were motivated by a desire to subvert the truth. I think they just did not know any better. They worked from a script that included these evasions and lies and because they knew nothing about the subject, believed, in their naivety, that this was what really happened...

'What is clear is that nobody involved in the show bothered to speak to anyone of consequence who was portrayed in it. They relied on the pilot's account for scenes set inside the plane and just made up the rest...
 
'So forget all the Hindu-Muslim stuff. That's just a social media red herring. Focus on the real question: Why did Netflix allow a whitewash job for the ISI to get made,' asks journalist Vir Sanghvi, in theprint.inhere

While on the subject, read Rediff.com's review of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, by Sukanya Verma, here.
