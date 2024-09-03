RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


What goes up must come down. Markets decline
September 03, 2024  10:20
Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Tuesday due to emergence of profit-taking after a record rally. Weak trends from Asian peers also contributed to the tepid investors' sentiment in the domestic equity market during the early deals.

 The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 78.28 points to 82,481.56 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 23.6 points to 25,255.10. Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra and Titan were the biggest laggards. ITC, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever and Nestle were among the gainers.
