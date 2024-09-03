RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


WB govt suspends RG Kar ex-principal after CBI arrest
September 03, 2024  22:45
RG Kar ex-principal Dr Sandip Ghosh (right)/ANI Photo
The West Bengal health department suspended former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh on Tuesday, a day after the CBI arrested him for alleged financial misconduct. 

Ghosh was suspended 26 days after the body of an on-duty woman medic, who was allegedly raped and murdered, was found inside the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Hospital on August 9. 

"In view of the ongoing criminal investigation against Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, he is placed under suspension... with immediate effect," an order said. 

The Calcutta high court on August 23 ordered the transfer of a probe into the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Hospital from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team to the Central Bureau of Investigation. 

The direction came in response to a petition by former deputy superintendent of the facility, Dr Akhtar Ali, who prayed for a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into multiple counts of alleged financial misconduct at the state-run institute during Ghosh's tenure as its principal. 

Ghosh served as principal of RG Kar Medical College from February 2021 to September 2023. 

He was transferred from RG Kar in October that year but inexplicably returned to that position within a month. 

He held his position at the hospital till the day the hospital doctor was found dead. -- PTI
