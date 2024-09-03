Toll in Odisha's Ganjam hooch tragedy increases to 5





The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Behera (30) of Jenapur in Chikiti town. Behera was in ventilator support at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, Suchitra Dash, superintendent of the medical establishment said.





He was also suffering from some other diseases, she said.





At least 15 people from Jenapur and Karabalua were admitted to the hospital on August 19 after they consumed spurious country-made liquor from a vendor selling it at Maundapur village.





While nine persons were discharged after being cured, five people died and two others were undergoing treatment at the medical college, sources said.





At least 16 people have been arrested in connection with the hooch tragedy and huge quantities of liquor seized in raids conducted by the police and excise departments, a police officer said. -- PTI

