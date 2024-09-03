RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Taking it very seriously: Govt on summoning Netflix head on IC814 series
September 03, 2024  11:19
image
Netflix Series 'IC814' row: "Nobody has the right to play with the sentiments of the people of this nation. India's culture and civilization should always be respected. You should think before portraying something in a wrong manner. The govt is taking it very seriously," Govt sources on why the Netflix content head was summoned. 

A Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Delhi High Court by Surjit Singh Yadav, Chief of Hindu Sena, seeking a ban on the Netflix's series namely "IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack." 

The PIL alleged that the series distorts the actual identities of the terrorists involved in the hijacking.
