Taking it very seriously: Govt on summoning Netflix head on IC814 series





A Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Delhi High Court by Surjit Singh Yadav, Chief of Hindu Sena, seeking a ban on the Netflix's series namely "IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack."





The PIL alleged that the series distorts the actual identities of the terrorists involved in the hijacking.

Netflix Series 'IC814' row: "Nobody has the right to play with the sentiments of the people of this nation. India's culture and civilization should always be respected. You should think before portraying something in a wrong manner. The govt is taking it very seriously," Govt sources on why the Netflix content head was summoned.