SSB constable kills self in Kanker; 2nd incident in Chhattisgarh in 8 days
September 03, 2024  23:26
A 32-year-old constable of the Sashastra Seema Bal hailing from Uttar Pradesh allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, the police said.   

This was the second incident of suicide by a SSB constable in the last eight days in the state where the armed border guarding force is deployed for anti-Maoist operations. 

The latest incident took place at around 3 pm at the SSB camp in Kosronda village, additional superintendent of police (Antagarh) Jaiprakash Barhai said. 

"Constable Rakesh Kumar shot himself with his service rifle in the camp. He died on the spot," he said. 

No suicide note was found and an investigation was underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the extreme step taken by Kumar, a resident Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, he said. -- PTI
