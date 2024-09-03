RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shobhaa De: 'Nari Hira Was A Superstar'
September 03, 2024  14:20
image
Shobhaa De pays tribute to another legend who passed into the ages on August 23 -- publisher, producer and entrepreneur Nari Hira. In conversation with Rediff.com's Savera R Someshwar. Video: Rajesh Karkera
Read/watch it here. 

TOP STORIES

You need to be sensitive: Govt tells Netflix India content head
You need to be sensitive: Govt tells Netflix India content head

Netflix India's content head Monika Shergill on Tuesday met Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju in New Delhi, amid a row over the web series IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack.

Financial regulators back ISA 600 for auditors of listed companies
Financial regulators back ISA 600 for auditors of listed companies

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) will invite public comments on the revised International Standard on Auditing 600 (ISA 600) proposed to be adopted by publicly listed companies and non-public-sector banks, sources close...

Check Out IIT Bombay Job Offers!
Check Out IIT Bombay Job Offers!

The overall average package offered during IIT Bombay placements 2023-2024 stood at Rs 23.5 LPA. 22 students accepted offers with annual packages exceeding Rs 1 crore.

Are We A Nation With A Wayward Moral Compass?
Are We A Nation With A Wayward Moral Compass?

'Violence is the human abuse of power and rape is one of its worst manifestations.' 'Especially, the R G Kar kind, which allegedly involves not just brutal rape and murder but also destruction of evidence, complicity of authorities,...

Did Serena Come To Cheer Old Flame?
Did Serena Come To Cheer Old Flame?

Serena was rumoured to have dated Dimitrov in the past, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the occasion.

