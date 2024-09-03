RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Sanghis' fear youth will know...: CPI-M on IC-814 row
September 03, 2024  17:41
Amid a row over the web series IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack, Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Subhashini Ali on Tuesday said the "Sanghis" are objecting to it fearing that the young generation will know that terrorists were set free by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.
 
The web series, directed by Anubhav Sinha, was released on Netflix on August 29. The depiction of hijackers of the Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Delhi has stirred controversy with a section of viewers objecting to the 'humane' projection of the perpetrators.

Using hashtags #BoycottNetflix, #BoycottBollywood and #IC814, several X users shared posts claiming the filmmakers changed the names of the hijackers to 'Shankar' and 'Bhola' to allegedly protect the terrorists who belonged to a certain community.

In a post on X in Hindi, CPI-M Politburo member Ali, said, "For Sanghis, the problem with Anubhav Sinha's Kandahar series is not with the aliases of the hijackers, but with the fact that the new generation will know that during the 'Amrit Kaal' of Atal Bihari (Vajpayee), his foreign minister freed two bloodthirsty terrorists from jail and took them to Afghanistan, who gave birth to Jaish-e-Mohammed. Hijackers also got away". 

Netflix India's content head Monika Shergill on Tuesday met Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju, during which the OTT platform's official was apprised of the sentiments expressed by a large section of society and the need to be sensitive while handling such topics. -- PTI
