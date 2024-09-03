Rupee falls 7 paise to 83.98 against US dollar

Rupee falls 7 paise to 83.98 against US dollarSeptember 03, 2024 20:40
The rupee declined 7 paise to 83.98 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a strong greenback against major currencies overseas and sluggish trend in domestic equities.
However, lower crude oil prices in international markets and foreign fund inflows capped the losses in the local unit, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened 3 paise lower at 83.94 against the American currency and traded in the range of 83.94-83.98 during the day.
It finally settled at 83.98 against the US dollar, 7 paise lower than its previous close.
On Monday, the domestic currency settled at 83.91. -- PTI