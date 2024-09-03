RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rescue chopper with 4 crew crashes in sea
September 03, 2024  09:51
Crew from a fishing vessel was rescued by coast guards. File pic
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) which saved 67 lives during recent cyclonic weather in Gujarat was launched around 2300 hours yesterday for the medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew onboard the Indian flagged motor tanker Hari Leela, about 45 kms from Porbandar into the sea.

This was in response to a request received from the Master of the vessel.

However, the ICG ALH helicopter with four aircrew onboard, during the said operation reportedly was forced to make an emergency landing at sea. 

One crew has been recovered and search for the remaining 3 crew is in progress. 

Aircraft wreckage has been located. The incident happened whilst the helicopter was approaching the vessel for the evacuation. Presently , ICG has pressed 04 ships, and two aircraft for search operation, says a release from the Indian Coast Guard.
