PM to meet Brunei sultan in world's largest palace

PM to meet Brunei sultan in world's largest palaceSeptember 03, 2024 15:34
PM Narendra Modi lands in Brunei Darussalam, which is a first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian PM. As a special gesture, the PM was received in Brunei Darussalam by the Crown Prince, Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah.
Modi said he was looking forward to his meetings with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the royal family to advance the historical relationship to new heights.
The prime minister expressed confidence in advancing India's historical ties with Brunei Darussalam and deepening its strategic partnership with Singapore as he began his three-day visit to the two countries.
Modi will meet Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the ruler of Brunei, at his official residence, the Istana Nurul Iman Palace.
The Istana Nurul Iman Palace, located near Brunei's capital, Bandar Seri Begawan, is the world's largest residential palace and has its name registered in Guinness World Records. It boasts 1,788 rooms, 257 bathrooms and 44 staircases made of 38 kinds of marble.
