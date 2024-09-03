RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PM to meet Brunei sultan in world's largest palace
September 03, 2024  15:34
image
PM Narendra Modi lands in Brunei Darussalam, which is a first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian PM. As a special gesture, the PM was received in Brunei Darussalam by the Crown Prince, Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah.

 Modi said he was looking forward to his meetings with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the royal family to advance the historical relationship to new heights. 

 The prime minister expressed confidence in advancing India's historical ties with Brunei Darussalam and deepening its strategic partnership with Singapore as he began his three-day visit to the two countries.

Modi will meet Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the ruler of Brunei, at his official residence, the Istana Nurul Iman Palace.

The Istana Nurul Iman Palace, located near Brunei's capital, Bandar Seri Begawan, is the world's largest residential palace and has its name registered in Guinness World Records. It boasts 1,788 rooms, 257 bathrooms and 44 staircases made of 38 kinds of marble.

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

GRP to re-arrest 3 men who attacked elderly Muslim onboard a train
GRP to re-arrest 3 men who attacked elderly Muslim onboard a train

With a court cancelling the bail granted to three men arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly man in an express train on the suspicion of carrying beef in Maharashtra's Nashik, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has launched an...

Lord's to host 2025 World Test Championship Final
Lord's to host 2025 World Test Championship Final

The 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final will be played at the iconic Lord's cricket ground from June 11 to 15 next year.

Can Quiet Hiring Reduce Layoffs?
Can Quiet Hiring Reduce Layoffs?

Quiet hiring allows employees to expand their skill sets, making them more versatile and valuable to the organisation, says Sonica Aron, founder of the HR consultancy firm, Marching Sheep.

5-year-old injured in yet another wolf attack in UP
5-year-old injured in yet another wolf attack in UP

According to the locals, Afsana was sleeping in her house in Pandohia village when a wolf attacked her and the marks of the animal's teeth were visible on her neck.

'Time to make amends': Aus captain Cummins warns Team India
'Time to make amends': Aus captain Cummins warns Team India

Pat Cummins is looking at the upcoming five-Test series against India as a chance to 'make amends' for the successive defeats at home against their fierce rivals.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances