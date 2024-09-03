Passenger assaults staff at AI Express counter at Mumbai airport





"On 1st September, a passenger at Mumbai airport misbehaved with a staff member of our ground operations partner. The duty manager promptly notified CISF, and the passenger was handed over to the police in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures," an Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.





The source in the know said passengers and staff involved were females. -- PTI

A female passenger assaulted a female staff at the Air India Express counter in the Mumbai airport, and the passenger was later handed over to the police, according to a source. The incident happened on Sunday.