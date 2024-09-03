RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nepal's new currency to have disputed Indian places
September 03, 2024  23:49
Nepal's central bank is preparing to print new banknotes featuring the revised map that includes disputed territories with India within a year, a media report said on Tuesday. 

Nepal Rashtra Bank has already forwarded the process of printing the banknotes with the new map, which includes Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, the bank's joint spokesperson Dilliram Pokharel was quoted as saying by online news portal Nepalkhabar.com. 

The bank has already forwarded the process of printing the new notes, Pokharel said, adding that it would be completed in six months to one year. 

However, when sought his response to the news report, the bank's spokesperson was not available for comments. 

Nepal's cabinet led by then-Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on May 3 decided to print new banknotes with the inclusion of the new map showing these territories as part of Nepal. -- PTI
